24 April 2025 Build 18225622 Edited 24 April 2025 – 15:19:56 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Addressed crash reports

  • Removed the ability to run while crouched

  • Increased the base volume of voice chat audio playback

  • Fixed a situation where the game allowed joining an already started session

  • Changes have been made to environmental elements related to navigation through quest zones

