-
Addressed crash reports
-
Removed the ability to run while crouched
-
Increased the base volume of voice chat audio playback
-
Fixed a situation where the game allowed joining an already started session
-
Changes have been made to environmental elements related to navigation through quest zones
Hotfix 0.1.2.3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update