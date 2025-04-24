Changes:
-
Bubbles from lower deck removed
-
Rope under the cleat is now orange to stop the confusion
-
Press 'Key' to 'Something' widget disappears after 15 seconds of inaction
-
Steamdeck control added for Craft 'Q'
- Bomi Games
