24 April 2025 Build 18225612 Edited 24 April 2025 – 15:13:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Bubbles from lower deck removed

  • Rope under the cleat is now orange to stop the confusion

  • Press 'Key' to 'Something' widget disappears after 15 seconds of inaction

  • Steamdeck control added for Craft 'Q'

- Bomi Games

