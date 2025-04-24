 Skip to content

Major 24 April 2025 Build 18225478 Edited 24 April 2025 – 15:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.Added new customizable butt physics option
2.Left-click interaction for dynamic spanking mechanics
3.Enhanced player status customization (use responsibly in compliance with local regulations)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3648181
