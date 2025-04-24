Hello everyone!

I sincerely thank each of you for your feedback, patience, and support. [b]Today, I want to share an important update that addresses key issues you've reported since the release.[/b]

Many players experienced game crashes—most often due to weak graphics cards or TDR (Timeout Detection and Recovery) settings. Of course, this couldn’t be ignored. Although I planned to work on new content, guides, and a trailer after release, my main focus was on identifying and fixing the root causes of these crashes.

And here’s the good news! I’m happy to report that from now on, the game will launch stably on any device that meets the minimum requirements! The map initialization logic has been rewritten, province processing optimized, and error protection at startup improved.

Another major improvement is support for monitors of various formats. Some users with ultrawide monitors had issues so severe that they couldn’t even access the settings to switch to windowed mode. As of now, the game supports nearly all monitor formats, including not just UI adaptation but also camera adaptation. Further improvements are still planned.

Speaking of the camera—the script has been completely redesigned! You can now zoom in right to the map surface, with terrain taken into account!

Additionally, other bugs you reported have been fixed—including the bug with brigades not showing under generals. A large number of “anarchic” provinces have also been fixed.

This update is just the beginning. I’m already working on upcoming patches and enhancements that will make the game even better, deeper, and more engaging.

Thank you for staying with us. You are the heart of this project.

Volodymyr Marsenko