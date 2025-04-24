 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18225309 Edited 24 April 2025 – 14:39:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This should fix menu jankiness with controllers
Sorry for the trouble
[img]https://i.imgur.com/TUQYrwZ.gif
[/img]

