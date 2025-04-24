Combining Modular Items

A new system for combining guns has been added to achieve greater modular development. Now you can use the basic (non-modular) frame of the same gun to partially reduce the cost of upgrading a slot in your main gun

With the same principle, you can now use other modular guns as a donor to reduce the cost of upgrading your main guns

Any upgrade of devices/modular guns now immediately updates the upgraded item in the inventory (no need to reopen the inventory anymore)

Due to the increase in the number of slots in the modular engineering window, you can now drag items from the left inventory window

Effects on modules can now be viewed. Moreover, their stats are immediately correlated with the stats within the module itself (decrease/increase in strength/effect time), making it easier to compare

The strength of the "Nuclear Ammunition" module effect for the OPU was reduced from +35% to +15% due to the change in the weapon effect

Now correctly displays the color of the effect strength relative to the gun itself (if it reduces strength by 5, and the gun's strength is -30, then this is an increase, which means it is green)

Neutral system without a faction

Expanded the influence of unknowns: a planet not belonging to factions appeared in sector 3, which is a satellite of a gas giant in the Triton system (left subsector, behind the black hole). The planet has a store for wanderers who come to rest after a long flight through the undeveloped lower sectors, as well as several endless quests that may interest researchers. The system itself is heavily armed and has a fairly defensive layout, but due to the fact that it has no patronage from the factions, it does not have defensive fortresses and protection of an even higher level of strength. Also, 2 paid portals were installed in the system, allowing to greatly reduce the travel time along the isthmus, or to get quick access to the system, without flying around the black hole

Tutoring quests on modularity and device improvements

Added a chain of quests for tutorial in improving devices, as well as weapon modularity.

The quest to explain the basic needs of the station was supplemented with a second quest and updated

Added the concept of "personal" items. Such items are issued by quests and cannot be sold/exchanged/removed/moved to the station. Also, they do not stack with their "non-personal" alternative

New effect

The Core Overloader received a third effect: Thermal dump (Heat dump). Allows you to cool the ship's hull almost instantly, preventing and releasing the ship's heat into the surrounding space. Transfers part of the heat to nearby ships. Since the function literally releases the heated hull - part of the hull will be thrown away

The "Ignite" effect will now be strengthened with each application to the ship, if the new effect is stronger than the previous one (exception to the effect rules). Example: heating from a star by 5 and if you are hit by a phaser, the heating power will become 8

"Ignite" from stars now immediately detonates current smoles, not new ones

Other

Third-order systems of factions in the 2nd sector received semi-legal stores in which you can buy heavy fighters of the faction with a 10% increase in a cost, having only a neutral reputation (Especially important for pirates who need to have such ships for personal upgrades to corsairs)

The basic chance of the bot to use Parasites has been reduced from 50% to 40%

Clans can now have their own unique icons

Corrections