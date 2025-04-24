In today's update we're bringing a bunch of changes and we're approaching the final stages of the early access period!

The main feature is the addition of Pets (Doggos only for now, but don't worry, cats will be coming soon!).

Our furry friend will accompany us through the farm, carefully watching over us (or just lazily sleeping!) while we do our thing.

You can customize your pet with several body types, sizes and collar tags. And you can pet them if you do an emote near them!

We're also adding Cloud Saves as an experimental feature. Although it's intended to be used for Cross-Platform save support once the game is available on consoles, this can also act as an additional way to store a backup of your farm.

It's designed to be as unintrusive as possible, and will never overwrite any data without your consent, but you can get warnings depending on the behavior. It should work fine when using Steam Cloud at the same time, but we'll be on the lookout for potential issues.

There's a bunch of quality of life and new items as well, so check the full changelog for more details!

New content:

Added customizable Pets (Dogs for now, 8 different dog types).

New tree: Dragonfruit tree (2 variants)

New production building: Tomato Canning Machine

Improvements:

Decreased vibration strength when walking on plowed land with sprinklers.

A warning is shown when trying to load a save with an older version of the game.

You can now go back to the title screen from the main menu. This is useful if you want to change the main controller for split screen.

When chat is disabled, a pop-up is shown when trying to use it.

You can now mute specific players, so you won't see their chat entries.

Decoration event rewards for different events are now better sorted in shops, instead of clumped together.

Added loading screen tips.

Important confirmation messages (such as recycle or delete farm, etc) now require a long button press to confirm.

Added a special UI while placing glowsticks that should help when drawing pixel art.

Gameplay changes:

Increased Quest rewards for high level farms.

Decreased price and rewards of Easter Rabbits. The difference in price will be refunded for each rabbit placed on the farm. They were never intended to be a main source of diamonds, and more of a small bonus to the main sources. However, we want them to be affordable for low level farms during events, so we're also reducing their price.

Adjusted Mushroom duration and income.

Bugfixes:

Fixed wrong look of balloon harvest.

Fixed full width character preview not shown in the chat box.

Fixed some issues with Steam Deck and text chat (hopefully).

Fixed wrong details in house jobs UI in specific cases.

Today's Farm showcase: All decked out in Easter cuteness! by EvelynVelna

