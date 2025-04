πŸŒ‹ New Zone: Lava 3 – Explore the depths of a scorching new area!

πŸ› οΈ Removed Repair/Durability System – Gear up without worrying about wear and tear!

πŸ’ƒ New Emotes – Express yourself with fresh moves and gestures!

🐣 Easter Event Removed – Seasonal content has ended. Hope you grabbed those rewards!

πŸ† Guild Leaderboard in City – Check out your guild's rank right in the main city!

βš”οΈ PvP Fixes – Improved combat stability and fairness.

πŸ–₯️ Interface Fixes – Smoother and cleaner UI experience.

πŸ˜„ Chat Emoji Update – New and improved emojis for your convos!

πŸŽ–οΈ New Titles Box – Collect and equip titles to show off your achievements!

πŸͺ– New Helmet for Each Class – Fresh gear to match your style and class!

✨ Character Shader Revamp – Better colors and visuals for your character!