🌋 New Zone: Lava 3 – Explore the depths of a scorching new area!
🛠️ Removed Repair/Durability System – Gear up without worrying about wear and tear!
💃 New Emotes – Express yourself with fresh moves and gestures!
🐣 Easter Event Removed – Seasonal content has ended. Hope you grabbed those rewards!
🏆 Guild Leaderboard in City – Check out your guild's rank right in the main city!
⚔️ PvP Fixes – Improved combat stability and fairness.
🖥️ Interface Fixes – Smoother and cleaner UI experience.
😄 Chat Emoji Update – New and improved emojis for your convos!
🎖️ New Titles Box – Collect and equip titles to show off your achievements!
🪖 New Helmet for Each Class – Fresh gear to match your style and class!
✨ Character Shader Revamp – Better colors and visuals for your character!
