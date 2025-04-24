 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18225232 Edited 24 April 2025 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

  • Forum posting has now a store letter: s for Steam, t for Steam Playtest.

  • Reverted keyboard focus changes present in original 2.29.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3570911
