Now the chicken can kill itself with its own bomb, turning into a roast chicken



Sapo now appears in the introductory cutscene, waving at the camera



Outline on the moving platforms that pass under the floor



Added tutorial that teaches the player how to jump along with the balloon to gain more momentum



Checkpoints:

Sapo and the camera return with a fixed rotation, prevents the camera from being covered by something

In desert stage 3 the last checkpoint make the player return with the wrong camera rotation - fixed

Moon World:

Stage 2: Visual warning for missile + Gravitational bubble and more momentum in the mushroom

Stage 3: Space balloon added, right before the last checkpoint

Sound of missiles can be heard from further away

Gravitational bubble: In the first bubble of the game, a button will appear encouraging you to jump inside the bubbles. (As they give you more momentum) If the player enters the bubble without any jumps available, he can jump once more.



Boss:

In the last stage of the spheres: Only two will be spawned on the ground (four before)

The player respawns inside the boss room if he dies.

Bugfix: Particles lag caused more than one damage to the boss (and then he used 2 attacks at the same time, practically impossible to survive)

Other changes: