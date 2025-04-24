Hello. This is TEAM HORAY.

🥕 indicates improvements made based on community feedback. Thank you!

0.7.28

Dungeon

🥕 Enchant Event: Minimum enchant chances increased from 1 to 2

Multiplayer

🥕 Added FX transparency settings for party members. (Default setting: 'Slightly Transparent') This is a feature under development and is not yet applied to some elements (attack FX, companion projectiles, etc.). We will continue to patch this feature to apply it to the remaining elements.

Weapons

Sword and Shield: New upgrades added (Conductor, Superconductor, Ballista Sword)

Sword and Shield 'Unity of Offense and Defense': Guard 45 degrees behind during normal attacks -> Guard 90 degrees in front during normal attacks

Sword and Shield 'Frost Shard': Removed fire damage reduction debuff

Bug Fixes

🥕 Weapon Enhancement UI: Fixed a bug where enhancement options would refresh when closing the UI without selecting an enhancement

Fixed a bug where tablets could be engraved infinitely from the item reward UI when inventory was full

🥕 Fixed a bug where changing the location of a potion in the inventory while drinking it would decrease the number of other potions.

Items

🥕 Golden Handbell: Improved to better reflect companion attack speed increases

Magma Bead: Fixed a bug where the effect would not trigger when burn was refreshed (minimum cooldown of 0.1 seconds applied)

🥕 Giant Telescope: Increased application range (from 4 surrounding tiles to 8)

Mini Ballista: Improved so that all projectiles can hit a single target, and better reflects companion attack speed increases

🥕 Slim Cushion: Enhanced effect (at max level, companion attack speed +50% -> +60%)

Scythe of Berut: Added #Precision combo

Agma Projection Sword No. 190, 191: Changed combo from #Precision -> #Solid

Warrior Seal: Adds #Solid combo, but decreases stats by 2

Bunnyville Guard Helmet: Added #Solid combo, removed luck penalty

Lizard Plate Armor: Removed #Solid combo

Valter's Work Monocle: Changed combo from #Magitech -> #Precision

Units

Regular enemy 'Library Mini Drone': Slightly modified AI

UI

🥕 Improved visibility of enemy attack warnings in color blind mode

Modified so that basic items obtained through costumes and talents cannot be sold in shops

Other

🥕 Fixed some language text

