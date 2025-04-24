 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18225048 Edited 24 April 2025 – 14:19:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

V.1.3.1 Changelog:

Edited Vending Machine Purchases
Increased Problem Size on Math Notebooks
Fixed Final Era Time Freezer Bug (Removed ItemBox from the Level)
Fixed Few Bugs

