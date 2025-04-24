Hello everyone!

We bring you another small update that includes a new medium-sized map and various weather effects. This new map lets you delve into the dark backgrounds of Midnight City and lays the foundation for further story content. Take a close look around, you may discover some odd things that will keep you guessing.

Void Research Complex













New Weather





Bugs & Changes

Fixed some light issues

Fixed some typos

Fixed the crawl animation in some cases

All door locks can now be hacked from both sides.

While this update covers more content from our roadmap with the new map and weather effects, we now plan to focus more on new systems and finalize item upgrades. We are still very open to your feedback and look forward to any opinions on existing or potential upcoming content!

If you are not yet on our Discord server, you are welcome to join. Feel free to exchange experiences with the community or send us feedback and ideas. Please follow the link below:



Join our community Discord server

Until then, see you in Midnight City

Dan and Andreas