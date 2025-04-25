 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18224845 Edited 25 April 2025 – 11:59:21 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Playing the game now drops trading cards!

  • Mods that change a character's picture now don't expire when the character's in-game image changes!

  • The saves now shows which mods are enabled and active!

  • The mod selection screen now shows which mods may conflict with each other.

  • Unsubscribing to a mod now causes the game to automatically disable the mod.

  • Optimized the loading speed of mods.

