Playing the game now drops trading cards!
Mods that change a character's picture now don't expire when the character's in-game image changes!
The saves now shows which mods are enabled and active!
The mod selection screen now shows which mods may conflict with each other.
Unsubscribing to a mod now causes the game to automatically disable the mod.
Optimized the loading speed of mods.
Update 2025.4.25
Update notes via Steam Community
