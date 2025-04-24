Friends, thank you all for your feedback - both positive and negative! Your feedback has helped me identify and fix bugs, as well as implement several improvements to the game.

In this update:

Optimization. Now in the city FPS increased by 15-20 frames on average.

Fixed translation bugs

Fixed a bug where the player fell into the lake near the city park.

The medallion to find for Maria is now easier to locate.

Added a few more voiced dialogs among the residents of Octyabrsk-21. The city will “come to life” more as updates are released.

Thank you for your support and active participation in the development of the game! Keep sharing your impressions - it really helps to make Red October better.

Your feedback and ideas are always welcome!