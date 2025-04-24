Friends, thank you all for your feedback - both positive and negative! Your feedback has helped me identify and fix bugs, as well as implement several improvements to the game.
In this update:
-
Optimization. Now in the city FPS increased by 15-20 frames on average.
-
Fixed translation bugs
-
Fixed a bug where the player fell into the lake near the city park.
-
The medallion to find for Maria is now easier to locate.
-
Added a few more voiced dialogs among the residents of Octyabrsk-21. The city will “come to life” more as updates are released.
Thank you for your support and active participation in the development of the game! Keep sharing your impressions - it really helps to make Red October better.
Your feedback and ideas are always welcome!
Changed files in this update