Major 25 April 2025 Build 18224699 Edited 25 April 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Discover 32 new cards from Battlefruit Kingdom and their brand new mechanics!

Play this new card set in ranked duel, against AI or against your friends in fruity matches!

New set available on 25/04/2025 at 14:00 UTC+2

