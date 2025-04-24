 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18224616 Edited 24 April 2025 – 15:32:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Navigator,

To enhance your gaming experience, Strinova will have a non-disruptive update on April 24, 2025. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. After the update, please install it via the launcher.

▽ Update Time
April 24, 2025, 15:30 (UTC+0)

▽ Update Scope
Full Server

▽ Update Details

  1. Fixed an issue where purchasing [Advanced Warrant PLUS] occasionally did not deliver the M-07 Hand of Dominion. Affected users will receive it via mail, so please check your inbox.
  2. Fixed a display issue with claiming and refresh status in the [Campus Fair] event.
  3. Fixed an issue where the unlock level for [Ranked Match] was displayed incorrectly.
  4. Fixed display issues in certain areas of the [Tyve Oasis] map.

