To enhance your gaming experience, Strinova will have a non-disruptive update on April 24, 2025. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. After the update, please install it via the launcher.
▽ Update Time
April 24, 2025, 15:30 (UTC+0)
▽ Update Scope
Full Server
▽ Update Details
- Fixed an issue where purchasing [Advanced Warrant PLUS] occasionally did not deliver the M-07 Hand of Dominion. Affected users will receive it via mail, so please check your inbox.
- Fixed a display issue with claiming and refresh status in the [Campus Fair] event.
- Fixed an issue where the unlock level for [Ranked Match] was displayed incorrectly.
- Fixed display issues in certain areas of the [Tyve Oasis] map.
Changed files in this update