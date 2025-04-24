Hello, Hydroponic Farmers 🌱

We’re back with another Quality of Life Update to make your farming and store experience even smoother. This patch focuses on improving the way you interact with your environment.

Physics Improvements

One of the most noticeable changes in this update is the improvement to our ingame physics system. Previously, objects like boxes could sometimes clip into one another or stack in unrealistic ways.

With this update:

Boxes and other physical items now collide properly and no longer stick together unnaturally

Each item respects its own physics space, resulting in more realistic and immersive object interactions



With the new physics update, some overlapping boxes on your table might look a bit messy now. You may need to tidy them up a little.

Toggleable Growbed & Shelf Information Radiator



We’ve added a new toggleable information radiator overlay that improves how you view object states in the game world.



By activate the info with the new toggle button (default: Q on keyboard or SELECT/BACK on gamepad), you can now display:

Growbed status : Shown the condition and current stock on the plant and fish and also the nutrient status.

Shelf contents: Shown how many commodities are stocked for each shelf

The information will be displayed at a distance of around 9 meters from the player's position. This feature makes it easier to get an at-a-glance overview of your store and farm areas, without needing to interact with each item individually. Perfect for players who want better control and faster decision-making.

Snap Grid Placement

Tired of slightly misaligned shelves or awkward growbed placements? We’ve got you covered.



The new Snap Grid system helps ensure that:

Objects placed in the world will now automatically align to a neat grid system

Your store and farming layout looks more professional, clean, and satisfying



This improvement is subtle but incredibly effective especially for players who love maintaining an orderly and efficient layout. This snap grid need to be activate when you are on the build mode. To activate the grid snap mode you need to click the toggle button (default: G on keyboard or LEFT TRIGGER on gamepad).

Bug Fixes

In addition to these new features, we’ve also resolved a number of minor bugs to improve overall stability and polish, such as:

Changed the action button for changing focus on shelves to F , so it no longer overlaps with the Move Shelf control.

Updated the popup when purchasing seeds or fry to a less intrusive notification style .

Fixed an issue where the salesperson could appear duplicated after load game.

Fixed employee returning box through walls.

As always, thank you for your continued support and feedback during Early Access. Every update is shaped by your input, and we’re committed to delivering more improvements along the way.

Happy farming and enjoy your game with this new updates! 🧺📦🌿

