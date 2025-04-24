- Added new pause menu
- Added Rates setup menu with graphs and shit
- Added new Beginner Drone with easy to fly physics settings
- Added Physics settings to allow dialing in cornering and drag
- Tweaked default drag settings slightly
- Audio volume can now be changed while in game
New in-game menu and physics settings
