24 April 2025 Build 18224530 Edited 24 April 2025 – 16:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added new pause menu
  • Added Rates setup menu with graphs and shit
  • Added new Beginner Drone with easy to fly physics settings
  • Added Physics settings to allow dialing in cornering and drag
  • Tweaked default drag settings slightly
  • Audio volume can now be changed while in game

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3491282
  • Loading history…
