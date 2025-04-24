Hey Warlocks!

Since we first announced that each Warlock Disciple would have their own dedicated chapter in Project Warlock II, the idea was always to allow characters to visit the other worlds. Making it happen though was a bit of a different story. After months of behind the scenes work we're ready to deliver the Realmshift mode for you guys to enjoy!

Realmshift lets you break the boundaries of the story campaign and play Project Warlock II in an entirely new way. Want to blast through Chapter 1 as Kirsten or tackle Chapter 3 with Palmer's arsenal? Now you can! But Realmshift is more than just a character swap - it allows you to play through all Project Warlock II Chapters with fully unlocked arsenals, expanded weapon capacity, and Hard Mode enabled from the start.

Without further ado, let's jump into the Patch Notes

NEW GAME MODE: REALMSHIFT

Realmshift allows you to play any chapter with any character. Simple as that. This mode is unlocked after completing Story Mode (previously "New Game").

The unlock system works retroactively, so anyone who has completed Chapter 3 before this update will have an option to start Realmshift from the get-go, as the completion tag is not included in individual save files. So if you've already completed Chapter 3, you'll have immediate access to Realmshift without needing to replay anything!

Note for players who haven't completed the entire game: Each Chapter unlocks after beating the previous one. To unlock Chapter 2, you need to complete Chapter 1 (defeat the boss and finish the final level). Similarly, to unlock Chapter 3, you need to beat Chapter 2 (defeat its boss and complete its final level). After successfully completing Chapter 3, Realmshift becomes available.

Realmshift Features:

Start with fully unlocked arsenal and abilities

Purchase both weapon upgrades and carry 12 weapons instead of the standard 6

Weapon and ability pickups are replaced with additional weapon upgrade tokens

Access new weapon variants after purchasing both upgrades and alt-fire upgrades

New weapons appear in a dedicated category in the upgrade shop

All Realmshift playthroughs include Hard Mode enabled from the start

Universal ammo pickups that provide ammunition for all weapon types

VISUAL & AUDIO IMPROVEMENTS

As you might have noticed, all Chapter 3 weapons have received a complete visual overhaul to better reflect Kirsten's character



New weapon cooloff sounds for Kirsten's arsenal

Improved audio mixing and music volume balance

LEVEL DESIGN

Added new decorations to Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 to increase overall aesthetics

Improved some geometry elements in various Chapter 3 levels

Reworked Laser Minigun primary fire - Now spools up before shooting for improved weapon feedback

Reworked Laser Minigun alt-fire - Now creates a static field that damages enemies over time

Re-worked Laser Rifle projectile visuals and mechanics - Now hitscan with projectile color reflecting weapon heat

Sped up door opening speed in Chapter 3 and disabled automatic closing

Improved Chapter 3 door visibility with new textures

Added weapon buff when hitting the correct cooloff timing window

Added new firerate speedup mechanic for the Sceptres in Chapter 3

Added Magnum Pistol variant without the scope for Urd before buying the scope upgrade

Overall weapon balance adjustments

Reworked fire damage calculation to prevent overpowered interactions

Knight and Turbo Knight melee resistances are now consistent

Updated rune quests objectives to make them more challenging

Increased Robosatan's Health from 2000HP to 5000HP

USER INTERFACE

Existing tutorial screens were temporarily removed, as they will be replaced in time for the 1.0 release

Further improved button selection visibility in all menus

BUG FIXES

Fixed Beam Staff projectile origin issues with Akimbo in Palmer's Arsenal

Corrected long-standing texture warping and misalignment problems (Start of E1M6, church windows in E1M4)

Mouse cursor is now properly constrained within the game window in fullscreen and windowed mode

Fixed premature boss music triggering in E1M5 before the Turbo Knight encounter

Resolved melee weapon interaction with destructible secrets in E1M1 and E1M4

Addressed various FPS drop issues

Fixed distorted Frost Audio looping

SFX no longer audible when volume is set to 0

Corrected Heavy Rifle alternate fire functionality

Improved projectile hit effect positioning in geometry and decorations

Realmshift has been one of our most requested features since Project Warlock II entered Early Access, so feel free to give it a try and let us know what you think on the Steam forums or our Discord server. We can't wait to hear about your favorite character-chapter combinations.

Until next time!