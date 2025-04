"🚀 Dev Update – Latest Improvements & Additions! 🔧

🧠 A 5% overall performance boost — smoother gameplay for all players!

🏃‍♂️ Jogging & walking animations refined for more natural, fluid movement.

⚔️ Persian camps now attack more strategically, enhancing battle dynamics.

🌄 Landscape improvements across the map for better immersion and exploration.

🏕️ Brand-new Persian camp added — plus a mysterious cave system to explore!

Stay tuned, more surprises are on the way! 💥🔥"