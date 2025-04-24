 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
24 April 2025 Build 18224346 Edited 24 April 2025 – 14:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Executive:
This maintenance has ended. Executives can directly enter the game to download the update. Thank you for your patience.
Compensation for this maintenance: Procrystal × 200, Medium Energy Crystal × 2
Compensation will be sent to the in-game mailbox, please go and claim it in time.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3450391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link