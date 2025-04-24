Greetings, fellow leaders!

The day has finally come, allow us to officially announce that Realpolitiks 3: Earth and Beyond leaves Early Access today and launches as a full game, being 20% off at launch.

First of all, we'd like to start with a huge "thank you" to every single one of you for taking part in the Early Access journey, whether it was by purchasing the game, participating in the Open Beta, writing a review here on Steam or simply sharing your comments on the forums. It is you, our community, that helped us get through and shape the game.

Now to the full launch itself. The game features a whole host of new content and updates for its 1.0 launch today. These include:

A new "Climate War" scenario , in which the world faces a wave of climate disasters, eventually leading to a new type of wars to emerge, with countries fighting for basic resources and survival.

Finalized Leadership mechanic , letting players develop their Head of State and other members of the cabinet as they gain experience.

Various quality of life features, improvements and bugfixes based on community feedback, including the Timeline review, in which players can see how successful their reign has been, new combat balancing and changes to trade functionality, among others.

Localization to German, Spanish, French, Polish, Simplified Chinese and Russian languages.

Option to utilise the cash reserves to purchase the main resources at market prices.

Besides that, we’ve implemented tons of fixes and changes, including updates of the difficulty levels. The full Change Log can be found below the article.

One thing that deserves your special attention is the video tutorial for the game – you can launch it either by following this link or in-game by clicking the first icon at the bottom of the screen, which then opens the video on YouTube in your browser.

DISCLAIMER: During the playtests, we've noticed a rare crash that can happen to some players when they start a new game, then go to the main menu and then change the language of the game. In case this crash happens to you, simply launch the game again and everything will work just fine.

The journey is still not over, though, we will be closely monitoring your feedback, whether it's on the Realpolitiks Discord server or here on Steam and we'd like to keep supporting the game for as long as needed, patching any bugs that may have slipped through our fingers and rebalancing the game, if necessary.

Don't forget that the game is also included in the REALPOLITIKS FRANCHISE bundle along with its older siblings where you can get an additional bundle discount.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/46403/Realpolitiks_Franchise_Bundle/

And to celebrate the full launch even more, the game is now included in two more bundles.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/53194/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/53196/

Thank you again for being a part of this journey with us!

Happy Strategizing!

Change Log:

New things:

Added a new "Climate War" scenario

Added tutorial icon to the main menu

Easy level now influence on starting resources on provinces

Confirm pop-up for War window decision

Added a possibility to buy resources

The possibility to check the expected election result

German, Spanish, French, Polish, Simplified Chinese and Russian language added

Added confirm popups

Added Display of claims to provinces

Bugfixes, Changes, Balancing: