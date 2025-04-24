Greetings, fellow leaders!
The day has finally come, allow us to officially announce that Realpolitiks 3: Earth and Beyond leaves Early Access today and launches as a full game, being 20% off at launch.
First of all, we'd like to start with a huge "thank you" to every single one of you for taking part in the Early Access journey, whether it was by purchasing the game, participating in the Open Beta, writing a review here on Steam or simply sharing your comments on the forums. It is you, our community, that helped us get through and shape the game.
Now to the full launch itself. The game features a whole host of new content and updates for its 1.0 launch today. These include:
A new "Climate War" scenario, in which the world faces a wave of climate disasters, eventually leading to a new type of wars to emerge, with countries fighting for basic resources and survival.
Finalized Leadership mechanic, letting players develop their Head of State and other members of the cabinet as they gain experience.
Various quality of life features, improvements and bugfixes based on community feedback, including the Timeline review, in which players can see how successful their reign has been, new combat balancing and changes to trade functionality, among others.
Localization to German, Spanish, French, Polish, Simplified Chinese and Russian languages.
Option to utilise the cash reserves to purchase the main resources at market prices.
Besides that, we’ve implemented tons of fixes and changes, including updates of the difficulty levels. The full Change Log can be found below the article.
One thing that deserves your special attention is the video tutorial for the game – you can launch it either by following this link or in-game by clicking the first icon at the bottom of the screen, which then opens the video on YouTube in your browser.
DISCLAIMER: During the playtests, we've noticed a rare crash that can happen to some players when they start a new game, then go to the main menu and then change the language of the game. In case this crash happens to you, simply launch the game again and everything will work just fine.
The journey is still not over, though, we will be closely monitoring your feedback, whether it's on the Realpolitiks Discord server or here on Steam and we'd like to keep supporting the game for as long as needed, patching any bugs that may have slipped through our fingers and rebalancing the game, if necessary.
Don't forget that the game is also included in the REALPOLITIKS FRANCHISE bundle along with its older siblings where you can get an additional bundle discount.
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/46403/Realpolitiks_Franchise_Bundle/
And to celebrate the full launch even more, the game is now included in two more bundles.
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/53194/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/53196/
Thank you again for being a part of this journey with us!
Happy Strategizing!
Change Log:
New things:
Added a new "Climate War" scenario
Added tutorial icon to the main menu
Easy level now influence on starting resources on provinces
Confirm pop-up for War window decision
Added a possibility to buy resources
The possibility to check the expected election result
German, Spanish, French, Polish, Simplified Chinese and Russian language added
Added confirm popups
Added Display of claims to provinces
Bugfixes, Changes, Balancing:
Fixed bug with @#% characters in the government window
AI doesn't return troops to its territory
Map reloading bug
Yellow square next to a notification
Empty box displayed over an icon in province armies
Event message for Chad was missing a string text in the search tab in the country selection doesn't disappear
Hovering animation flickers
The year sometimes disappears
When the slider in ministries goes to 0, the buttons have a different size
Unclear event target
Unclear effect description
Non-integer population numbers
Espionage window doesn't close
Crash on load
Fixed Incorrect monthly money growth indicator Incorrect pollution reduction calculation
Armies can engage in combat against armies of the same country
Debt Factors are empty
Empty Conditions section is displayed in the Produce Objects menu
Empty tooltip is displayed when hovering over the Invest button in the country Investments tab
The Player is able to go above the officers limit
Unused UI containers when inspecting a Governor of a province
One of the conditions for the Promote Values task is marked as complete before fulfilling it
Text overlap
Typo in Security overview in Head of State Empty box displayed over an icon in province armies
Font size used for names of the Party members in the Government window is very small
Incorrect color coding of Leaders talent conditions
Color coding of AI military forces can be wrong in defensive wars
The notification about Elections is counting backwards
Map reloading bug
Antarctica which is set as rival of some nations is using placeholder strings and icons
Project implementation doesn't complete
Projects completed in half the time
Character limit for Leader's name in the Politician Creator is too long
Popup contains debug string when hovering over officer of The Bahamas on the map
Issue with Puerto Rico's name
Lack of scrolling
Save files take too much storage space and there is no in-game reminder about this
Some provinces don't have a strategic point in them
Demoting an officer with more units than the rank after demotion allows deletes the extra units
AP growth dependencies and limitations
Looping hovers might result in soft lock of the game
Exponential numbers in tasks
Broken save
The Compendium for Projects and Technologies window is displayed within the Projects and Research one
Province can become blank after peace deal
Character limit for spy's name in the "Espionage Agency" is too long
Underline in nuclear weapons tab
Different target countries in "Political Cooperation" and "Trade Pact Offer" events
Paper clips are visible out of the hiring section in the spies list
Mouse wheel horizontal scroll is inverted in the buy building menu
Empty tooltip when hovering over the party icon in the Active Officer's tile in the Military manager
Tech tree is not visible within the window and sliders become unresponsive when zooming out in the National Heritage menu
One of the Diplomatic Actions is not properly aligned with its frame
Camera moves across half the map with slight cursor movement
Some of the tabs does not scale with screen resolution
"Republic of Central America" name in the "UNIFICATION" tab is clipping with its flag
Tooltip didn't disappear from the screen
Missing flags for anarchists
Effects icons for Global Diplomacy talent in the National Heritage tech tree are not properly aligned and visible
Costs section does not resize on the first update after the number of elements change
Some of the descriptions of the Projects have no space between words
Font size used for names of the Party members in the Government window is very small
It is impossible to browse Ministries when the screen resolution is set to certain values
The Influence Modifiers for the negative modifiers are displayed too far from the Influence window
It is possible to lock the screen with information pop-ups permanently
Conquered province keeps the original owner's government's Entertainment unrest factors
Peace deal can be unable to be sent, spamming 'send' deletes armies, war score can be wrong, red color coding for enemy strategic
Endless hatching
There is a possibility Player will not be able to recruit or promote officers
AI sometimes doesn't make peace with other AI
Map reloading bug
Identical effects for mutually exclusive skills
The "Resources Depleted" event has no effect
Tooltip for "Political Stability" modifiers will appear empty when hovered over after the constitution has been changed
It is impossible to promote an officer to rank 4
The "Effects" for the "World Sheriff" action looks unfinished
Typo in the word "Available" when assigning a leader on a department with no available spies
The Player is able to go above the officers limit
Random event "RAGING INFLATION" can happen even when inflation is very low
Typo in the word "without" in the Game Over screen
The game breaks after loading the save file.
It is possible that a country will negotiate non-aggression pact with itself
Peace negotiations window shows the wrong countries.
HDI drops to 0 once "Research Institution" is chosen
Weather Analysis technology effect not applying
A missing string is present in the Spy's perk information window
Portugal is not included in the NATO military block from the start.
Captured territories cannot be captured back
Achievement - Ultimate Conquest
Achievement- Liberty or Death
Late response- nonsensical text
Specific days in dates make them overflow on a new line
In the tech tree, Tank Destroyer Gen.II is displayed below MBT Gen.III instead of the basic Tank Destroyer
ESC button stopped working
Missing string in the event for New Resources
Missing string depleted resources
Country info window doesn't open
Factors frame in the "Money" pop-up is empty
You can still see Antarctica as a country in a few places:
Events - the target for hidden effects is shown
Ideology effects are not displayed in policy effects
A bug with the visualization of movement lines when moving an officer around the map
Banning parties is still possible in the party details window
Incorrect conditions in events
The effect reducing the cost of implementing technologies does not work
Very large countries jam the map
When annexing some provinces, stack overflow related to WMSK occurs
Liberated countries do not recruit units
Null on officer promotion
After signing a peace treaty, enemy armies sometimes cannot leave the country
Ideology effects display a different name of the head of state
Unfulfilled building conditions show a red rectangle
Blocking the demote/promote officer buttons
Fixed bug allowing values to exceed set minimums and maximums
Fixed effects related to party ideology
Included value settings in their initialization - this caused strange errors when calculating at game start
Fixed element containing condition and effect. Now it is called correctly after checking the condition
Fixed changelog window in menu - it will no longer show in loading scene
Increased HDI from basic projects
Reduced impact of Stability on annual HDI change
Improved icons and effects in actions
Fixed bug because of which the action add to block was sometimes unavailable
Improved tooltips in economy manager that displayed keys
Improved balance of task regarding GDP Growth
Added several new information tooltips to windows
Improved when choosing rulers during elections.
Notification for stability decrease
Fixed bug with problem icon during infiltration
Random event tabs can be shown above the pause menu
Technocracy government form does not have a Ministry that would allow them to control the Unrest
Crashes on enemy AI
At the start of the game, countries no longer have planes in provinces without airports
Reduced timer for stability investments
Integration interruption
Non-expiring relationship modifiers
An unknown information is displayed in the Diplomacy tab when inspecting any country
Debt Management actions do not have effects listed in confirm action window
Empty tooltip when hovering over the unit within a Training Limits tile in the Military manager
Antarctica which is set as rival of some nations is using placeholder strings and icons
Multiple instances of province unrest factor from the Head of Government are shown
Block Wars calculates warscore incorrectly
Incorrect display of pacts icons
AI doesn't return troops to its territory
Changed files in this update