24 April 2025
  • A small update to the AI bots that fixes some behavior bugs.

P.S. Why am I spending so much time working on bots instead of adding new features to the game? Since the player count is still relatively low, I want the bots to act as filler in the game world, and I want their behavior to closely mimic that of real players. Over time, as the number of online players grows, I’ll reduce the number of bots in the game - or remove them entirely, leaving them as an optional feature.

P.P.S. I’m now starting work on the experience and in-game currency system, which will allow players to upgrade different weapon branches and unlock new guns and upgrades. This will include a weapon progression tree and an in-game shop. As a reference, I’ll be using the system from World of Tanks for now.

Windows Depot 3422171
