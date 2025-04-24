

Knights and mercs, the major milestone FACE - you guessed it ːsteamhappyː - brings the full role for your team's Face online with a unique class talent tree and new corresponding actions you can take directly from the safehouse.



Cyber Knights is a game about building your rep and connections to get access to richer but riskier opportunities, navigating competing demands from your squad, faction power players, and long-term goals while you keep walking further along the knife-edge of pursuing big scores and keeping your squad able to handle it. Now the Face can give you more control over how you pursue that path. For example, Co-Conspirator will let you get missions from specific Contacts you want to work with while Dealmaker will let you strengthen ties with specific faction types to increase both your and your Contacts rewards for completing heists.



Your Face is a master of the underworld, deploying talents to manipulate the strategic layer of the game. Their place is at the Safehouse, and unlike other character classes in the game, they never join in missions or enter into combat - they hang back, play a mission overwatch role, and work the shadows. Using Care and Feeding, your Face can reroll options you don't like from your mercenaries' Limit Breaks and using Puppetmaster your Face can push a Contact with an Influence Limit Break to upgrade all of their services in a single go.



You can view all of your Face's actionable talents below the main timeline in the Safehouse HUD, making it easy to know when your powerful abilities are about to recharge again.

Representing the duality of a Knight-and-Face, which every team needs to survive, your Face gains Experience in lock step with their Knight. When your Knight gains XP, your Face gains the same XP, so you'll find that you have a high-level Face if your team is pro.

The Face also has their own unique set of attributes: Cunning, Persuasion, Handling. These attributes can be boosted through small nodes on the Face's talent tree or through Hype Limit Breaks; each boosts the success levels of several talents within their tree.



There is more to come! We've launched the Face tree with 16 ready-to-play Talents; 3 more are locked for now, to be released soon. And we're only ~5 weeks away from Cyber Knights' full launch (June 2nd!) which will add an all-new Origin Story option to the start of the game with a new Face starting character.

v1.10.25 - #239: Major Milestone: FACE - 4/24/2025