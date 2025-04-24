 Skip to content

Major 24 April 2025 Build 18224110
"Well that was quick."

Thanks to everyone who downloaded the game and for your support so far!

Since Early Access, we've fixed some bugs and made a bunch of performance optimizations. We also added some single-player options so you can play by yourself, without just having to play with yourself. This includes finding public groups online from the main menu, and also competitive matchmaking as a solo.

Due to popular demand, we also added some steam achievements to unlock.

We hope you enjoy having Sex With Friends!

Thanks,
B-Team

