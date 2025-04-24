"Well that was quick."
Thanks to everyone who downloaded the game and for your support so far!
Since Early Access, we've fixed some bugs and made a bunch of performance optimizations. We also added some single-player options so you can play by yourself, without just having to play with yourself. This includes finding public groups online from the main menu, and also competitive matchmaking as a solo.
Due to popular demand, we also added some steam achievements to unlock.
We hope you enjoy having Sex With Friends!
Thanks,
B-Team
