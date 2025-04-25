Our first Early Access update for Bullet Noir is live!
Here’s what’s new under the flickering streetlights and constant rain:
-
Arcade Mode is now unlocked for the Doctor. It's time to test your skills.
-
Cinematics have been sharpened with new voice-overs and richer visuals, pulling you deeper into the shadows.
-
A new Mini-Boss prowls the alleys: a fast-moving, close-quarters bruiser. Drop them with 2 pistol shots, 1 shotgun blast, or a melee strike... if you’re quick enough.
-
Loading Screen Tips were added to keep you sharp between runs.
-
The Menu and Score Screen got a fresh coat of paint: slicker, sharper, and ready for business.
Thank you for playing and supporting us! Stay tuned, more updates are on the way!
Buy or wishlist now:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3204960/Bullet_Noir/
