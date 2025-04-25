Arcade Mode is now unlocked for the Doctor. It's time to test your skills.



Cinematics have been sharpened with new voice-overs and richer visuals, pulling you deeper into the shadows.

A new Mini-Boss prowls the alleys: a fast-moving, close-quarters bruiser. Drop them with 2 pistol shots, 1 shotgun blast, or a melee strike... if you’re quick enough.

Loading Screen Tips were added to keep you sharp between runs.