Major 25 April 2025 Build 18224103
Our first Early Access update for Bullet Noir is live!

Here’s what’s new under the flickering streetlights and constant rain:

  • Arcade Mode is now unlocked for the Doctor. It's time to test your skills.

  • Cinematics have been sharpened with new voice-overs and richer visuals, pulling you deeper into the shadows.

  • A new Mini-Boss prowls the alleys: a fast-moving, close-quarters bruiser. Drop them with 2 pistol shots, 1 shotgun blast, or a melee strike... if you’re quick enough.

  • Loading Screen Tips were added to keep you sharp between runs.

  • The Menu and Score Screen got a fresh coat of paint: slicker, sharper, and ready for business.

Thank you for playing and supporting us! Stay tuned, more updates are on the way!
