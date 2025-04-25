【新增内容】
1、新增夏晴打工功能，可获得银币和好感度
开启方式：右键人物菜单-游戏-打工
2、新增两套新服装
夏日套装1：【热海沙滩】（DLC获取）
夏日套装2：【云梦彼端】（银币商店）
3、新增Steam成就系统
【优化调整】
1、优化了部分情况异常卡顿问题
【问题修复】
1、修复了人物被遮挡时停止渲染失效的问题
2、修复了若干其他问题
