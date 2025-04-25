 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 18224000 Edited 25 April 2025 – 03:06:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
【新增内容】

1、新增夏晴打工功能，可获得银币和好感度
开启方式：右键人物菜单-游戏-打工

2、新增两套新服装
夏日套装1：【热海沙滩】（DLC获取）
夏日套装2：【云梦彼端】（银币商店）

3、新增Steam成就系统

【优化调整】

1、优化了部分情况异常卡顿问题

【问题修复】

1、修复了人物被遮挡时停止渲染失效的问题
2、修复了若干其他问题

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3003301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link