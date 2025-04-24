Fix:

Certain side-quest item not being obvious enough - now has the intended collision

Psych being visible in Soft Contained Play if revisiting the area a second time in that Digression run

Certain Encounter in The Final Digression having undesired effect when hitting 0 sanity

Loading in from an Autosave while in 1st person breaking the camera (stuck looking in one direction) - hopefully fixed and not broken something else - let me know if it is!

Changes:

Something in The Final Digression now begins to limit options over time down to the needed response to keep up gameflow

Hoping the camera thing doesn't break anything else (I added a thing to turn tracking off if going into 1st person mode, which -shouldn't- do anything bad given tracking in this context means the camera staring at a specific object, which was somehow happening when loading in from an autosave and you're occasionally trying to look at an object designation from a previous map)

Many thanks to the usual suspects like Ultra and also Bitsbops for helping find these!

Also a shout-out and congratulations to Bitsbops for completing the game on stream!

They've been uploading the older VODs to Youtube which you can see here - they have been an absolute joy to watch and I super super appreciate how much he enjoyed the game - these streams are very precious to me and I'm so pleased to know them 🙏💜

Also, we've got more merch on Red Bubble for those interested!



