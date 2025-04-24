Greetings, pilots!

A new update is now live! Thank you all for your activity and bug reports — here’s what this update brings:

🎮 Experimental support for TBS and DJI FPV controllers

This is the first step toward supporting TBS and DJI FPV controllers. The functionality is currently in testing. If you're using these controllers, please share your experience in the community.

❗️Note: DJI RC, DJI RC-N1 (N2, N3) are not supported yet — only DJI FPV for now.

⚙️ Dead zones for sticks

You can now configure stick dead zones to avoid accidental drone movement caused by slight deviations in the stick position.

🐞 Controller bug fixes

Fixed an issue where, with a factory control profile selected, menu button animations would appear when pressing a button on a connected controller, but the input itself wouldn’t register. If you’re still experiencing this issue, please report it in the community and include your controller model.

🏭 "Factory" map

Fixed issues with radio interference not functioning properly on this map.

🎯 Weak points and hit registration

Improved hit detection on vehicle weak points, especially at high drone speeds. Hits should now register more reliably.

❗️If you're having issues with the new version, please report them and switch to the previous stable version. In Steam, right-click the game in your Library → "Properties" → "Betas" → choose "previous_version". To return to the latest version, select "None".

Thanks for sticking with me — more exciting updates are on the way! 🚀