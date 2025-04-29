 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18223902 Edited 29 April 2025 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Get ready for a new season: SEISMIC SHOWDOWN!

New update arrives, bringing with it:

  • New May Day Event
  • New Weapons
  • New Leaderboard competition

Changed files in this update

Zombie Gunship Survival Content Depot 1597481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link