 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
24 April 2025 Build 18223833 Edited 24 April 2025 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We are always on the lookout for bugs and reports and updating the game as soon as we get things done! This time we have these little annoying bugs :

  • Issue when crafting items when inventory full ✅

  • Sometimes hovering over items while having a mana boosting trinket will show mana levels in the item name??? 🆘 ✅

  • Festival letters were sent out only in year one?? ✅

  • Underworld chests names cannot be edited anymore ✅

  • Pedro's Santa cutscene now happens every year ✅

We're still working hard on the Major update! 💜

See ya soon

- The Chonky Loaf team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2312521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link