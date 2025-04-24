We are always on the lookout for bugs and reports and updating the game as soon as we get things done! This time we have these little annoying bugs :
-
Issue when crafting items when inventory full ✅
-
Sometimes hovering over items while having a mana boosting trinket will show mana levels in the item name??? 🆘 ✅
-
Festival letters were sent out only in year one?? ✅
-
Underworld chests names cannot be edited anymore ✅
-
Pedro's Santa cutscene now happens every year ✅
We're still working hard on the Major update! 💜
See ya soon
- The Chonky Loaf team
Changed files in this update