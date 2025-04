The "Tales & Strives" puzzle set contains 10 new puzzles representing 2 new themes with 5 puzzles in each, respectively - FREE demo puzzles included!

This patch also introduces some minor fixes:

It's now possible to delete any profile progress from the profiles menu.

Added tooltips/hints over in-game buttons.

Fixed an issue when mouse clicks were sometimes not registered when picking up a fragment.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3691010