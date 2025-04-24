This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A small update to the beta branch based on your feedback. The most significant change is that thoughts from sins on the medium level have been weakened (by 35%).

Additionally, several minor QoL improvements:

Improved the daily report hint. Now it only shows what has actually changed, making it more readable and concise.

Participants in ceremonies receive a positive thought.

If the roof is closed, clicking on a building will select the building, not the character inside.

The immobility trait now specifies the reason why the character cannot move.

When peasant terror begins, you receive a problem flag indicating how long it will affect migration.

The rare book merchant Scriptonic now visits every 10 days.

Fixed a rare bug where diplomacy buttons on the global map wouldn’t click.

Some letters on the map are now wider, allowing them to be closed on monitors with lower resolutions.

Tomorrow, this update will move to the main branch. Let us know if anything seems off with it!