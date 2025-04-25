 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18223790
Let the party begin! 💖 🥕 The carrot zombies are out of the bag and Carrot Corp needs you to help end this mess!

With 19 playable characters, each packing unique weapons, tons of enemies, challenge levels, a packed open map, and a story sprinkled with humor—it’s grown into something way bigger than we first imagined. We’re super excited to finally share it all with you!

We're a small indie studio, and this was our first game, but we're extremely proud of it. If you enjoyed it, leave a review! It means the world to us.

