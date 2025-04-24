 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
24 April 2025 Build 18223776 Edited 24 April 2025 – 13:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The following features have been improved or modified:

  • Shoot mechanic: you can shoot everything, no obligation of possessing spheres.

  • The game saves automaticaly after killing a sentinel.

  • Initial scenery has been refined to reflect lack of progression in tutorial.

  • Some sentinels can now hold a yellow sphere.

  • When touched, sentinels now cast an overcharge instead of inflincting frustrating damages.

  • The duration of the gun's recharge is faster but clamped after the first bullet.

  • FOV has been increased. FOV when possessing is now wider instead of more narrow.

Other minor improvements have been made regarding optimization and game accessibility.

Thank you for your support and again feel free to email us (kernelredgames@gmail.com) or use the appropriate community hub!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3606081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link