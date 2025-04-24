The following features have been improved or modified:

Shoot mechanic: you can shoot everything, no obligation of possessing spheres.

The game saves automaticaly after killing a sentinel.

Initial scenery has been refined to reflect lack of progression in tutorial.

Some sentinels can now hold a yellow sphere.

When touched, sentinels now cast an overcharge instead of inflincting frustrating damages.

The duration of the gun's recharge is faster but clamped after the first bullet.

FOV has been increased. FOV when possessing is now wider instead of more narrow.

Other minor improvements have been made regarding optimization and game accessibility.

Thank you for your support and again feel free to email us (kernelredgames@gmail.com) or use the appropriate community hub!