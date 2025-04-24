The Boreal Card Set:

The 6th aspect of the Pale Gods — chaos from the frozen wasteland.

The new set is incorporated directly into the existing game, with some adjustments to make all six sets fit harmoniously.

Two new mechanisms are introduced in the new set:

FREEZE:

A frozen card does not get discarded at the end of the turn. The freeze effect lasts until the card is played. This allows for great future turn planning or ensuring you can dodge an attack when you really need to.

RESONANCE:

Resonance activates additional effects on cards if you meet the Stagger threshold. Even if you are STAGGERED, these effects activate, rewarding risky play.

New Cards:

35 new BOREAL cards

5 new DIVINE cards

1 new special card (generated by a Curio and a Divine card)

New Monstrosities:

4 new enemies for the Boreal set — they try to stagger you and always freeze your ANATHEMAS

2 new bosses: 1 for Act 1, and 1 for Act 2

Player Characters:

2 new player characters have been added:

Ronin, with a unique twist on how to engage the enemies

Jonah, the ghost of the frozen wastes

Requirements for unlocking have been reduced for some characters.

NOTE: If a character should have been unlocked but isn’t, start a game and just lose :)

New Curios:

4 new curios have been added

Library:

New Tome: Frozen Doom — This expensive tome makes a card ALWAYS freeze any time you draw it. A very powerful effect.

Tome Reroll: The Librarian allows you to regenerate the current tomes by paying a price. The price increases by 50 for the duration of the run. Use it wisely.

Grudge:

There are now 6 available colors, but to complete a grudge, you only need to hunt 5 out of 6. This was done to avoid increasing the requirements to fulfill a grudge.

This is a small buff for the player, as it's now slightly easier to fulfill grudges and skip the one color you really don’t care about.

Grudge card reward is now +30 rarity (was +20).

Path:

On average, you will have more options more often per step on the path. This was done to balance the total availability of each color.

Events:

Additional events have been added related to the Boreal set

Improved rewards for all event options that force you to suffer an ANATHEMA. Risk/reward.

Bug Fix:

FIXED: When using Lantern Surge (or when some enemies change phase), some enemy effects with the keyword "On player start position" would not properly update the UI, failing to alert the player they were about to be hit. No more trickery!



CARD CHANGE LOG:

The Devourer: Base damage is now 4 (was 3)

Omen of Desolation: Now also lets you move 1 (so you CAN discard your entire hand and maybe not get bonked)

Veinseeker: Damage increased to 20 (was 15)

Essence Siphon: On-hit requirement removed — now ALWAYS gives +1 Arcane when played. Magical!

Fractured Mind: Card rarity is affected by Arcane. If you have at least 1 Arcane, there is a chance to generate a Divine card (yes, even itself — why not). Additionally, you must EXILE a card after one is added (no more junk).

Grand Scheme: REWORKED. The old version no longer made sense with FREEZE in the game. Now it lets you draw cards at the start of your turn equal to the number you had at the end of your last turn. A very good deck-cycling card now.

A personal note from me!



Hello! I am Nick, the solo developer (and artist...) of this game. There is no publisher, no machine behind all this, just me (and some very helpful beta testers!)

Thank you for playing my game!

I put a lot into it, trying to create a good unique deckbuilding game with a new take on the lovecraftian / cosmic horror themes.

I hope you enjoy all the new cards, and create some amazing decks. Feel free to reach out about anything, easiest way is through the game discord (linked in Steam and in game)

Have fun, go break the game!