24 April 2025 Build 18223707 Edited 24 April 2025 – 13:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix the refresh bug in the talent screen for tokens.

Fix the mouse tooltip bug for different resolutions.

Hide the frame rate display.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3605461
