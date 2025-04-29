Hey everyone,

We’re back with another patch for Only Lead Can Stop Them! This time we’re introducing a brand new feature: Custom Difficulty Designer which lets you adjust various aspects of the game to tailor the gameplay to your liking. We've also addressed several issues that players have reported, including boss navigation problems, minimap performance, and level-specific bugs.

Now, let’s dive into the details of what’s new in this patch!

New Feature: Custom Difficulty Designer

We're introducing a fourth difficulty setting that twists the gameplay in a big way. You'll now be able to change:

Player Settings

Adjust your movement speed to match your playstyle

Control how much damage you can take before going down

Customize how much health and ammo you receive from pickups

Enemy Settings

Adjust how tough the enemies are

Make enemies faster or slower based on your preference

Adjust projectile speeds for a different combat experience

Tune enemy damage output to your liking

Whether you're looking for an extra challenge or make your journey a bit easier, these customization options should help you find the right balance. Have fun experimenting with different combinations!

FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

Boss Combat

Some fixes has been made to bosses and how they navigate the area. It fixes an issue where bosses would get stuck in certain areas and walk into walls

Minimap Performance

Opening the minimap has caused severe lag for some players on high refresh rate monitors. This patch aims to fix this issue

Level Tweaks

Fixed an issue in E2M1 where friendly soldiers were incorrectly pathfinding through the wall of the starting building

We hope you all have enjoyed playing the game so far. We would greatly appreciate a review of the game or recommend it to friends to help the game grow.

Until next time!