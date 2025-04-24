Welcome To The FPS Arena Online Playtest



Early Access Playtesting Underway - Live since March 16, 2022 6:34 AM CDT.

The Purpose of Playtesting

The developer's current objective for playtesting is to ensure all implemented game functions work as intended, providing players with the best possible experience.

Key areas of focus include:

Design

Practicality

Performance

Combat systems are included in beta but are still far from complete. More features will be added for a more dynamic combat experience.

As our community grows, expect an increase of active game servers hosted by players.

Current Development Objectives

World Building - (Architecture/Lighting Design/Ai/Foliage)

Day/Night Cycle System

Overview:

A 24-hour cycle enhancing immersion and tactical gameplay.

Key Features:

Time-based environmental changes (stars, moon) Cycle Impacts:

Day: Brighter lighting, aggressive playstyles

Night: Darker lighting, stealthy approaches Technical:

-60-minute real world-time cycle = 24 hours in-game, cycle length 8PM-7AM



User Interface - (Key-Bindings/Practicality/Design/Network Interface)

Clock Functionality

Overview:

A clock meant to enhance player awareness in and out of game.

Clock Displays:

Game World Time:

Format: HH:MM (24-hour/military time format, e.g. 14:30)

Syncs with: Game world day/night cycle Client Time:

Format: HH:MM AM/PM (12-hour standard time format, e.g. 2:30 PM)

Represents: Player's local system time Match/Session Time:

Format: MM: SS :MS (minutes, seconds, milliseconds, e.g. 10: 45 :123)

Represents: Elapsed time since match/session start with millisecond accuracy Clock Interaction:

None, purely informational displays

Keybinding Configuration:

Overview:

Keybinds to enhance customizability and playstyles.

"Keybindings are fully customizable using modifier keys (Ctrl, Alt, Shift).

All changes auto-save for persistent configuration across game sessions."



Combat - (Practicality/Design)

Melee Shield: "Bulwark"

Disclaimer: Potential Lore/PvE Content Ahead

"The following information describes potential lore elements, PvE gameplay features, mechanics, or items currently in development for FPSAO's multi-player and cooperative modes. This content is subject to change, balance tweaks, or removal before official release."

Description

"A nearly impenetrable defensive tool, Bulwark is a sturdy melee shield granting unparalleled protection in combat."

Gameplay Stats & Effects

Primary Use: Block and Bash enemies

- Damage Reduction Buff: 90% reduction to all incoming damage types (bullets, explosions, melee) while active

- 90% reduction to all incoming damage types (bullets, explosions, melee) while active Shield Aura Duration: Lasts until Shield Bar is depleted

- Unique Effect: Completely blocks enemy player fire while equipped, prevent any damage from being taken

- Blocking Visibility: Completely obscures owning player view while blocking, ensuring no projectiles pass through the shield

Shield Bar

Sounds - (Design/Quality)

With new games being built from the ground up there are bound to be a few kinks here and there...

Expected with new games:

Some technical issues will arise during development. We're actively working to iron out kinks as they're discovered.

Report bugs via:

Steam Community

[Discord](discord.gg/bwfCe7ha5N)

Include:

Include: Bug description

Steps to recreate

Your feedback helps fix issues and enhance gameplay.

This is a solo project and the developer's first game.

Your patience is appreciated as we work through development.

Known Bugs:

World:

AI become unresponsive at times.

Network Multiplayer:

~~ Players are unable to start a new session due to new session systems.~~

Players are unable to find sessions due to new sessions systems.

Combat:

The Physical Shield buff removes its glow when players swap weapons but does not break the game.

Line of sight checks by the grenade sometimes prevent their owning players from taking any damage from grenade explosions.

UI: