We’ve just dropped a fresh update packed with 4 brand-new levels and 3 stylish new unlockables, each with their own unique unlock challenge! Check out what’s new below

New levels:

Basic Bumps

If you want more unpredictability, this is the level for you. With big bumps, or shall we say small hills, all over the map, you have to stay focused at all times to predict where the big ball is going!

Halfway House

In this level you have to navigate around a park area with a big fountain in it. But, if you look closely, you might notice a shortcut to reach the other side quickly!

Hostile Half

Speaking of shortcuts, on this large level, using the shortcuts might be the difference between winning and losing! The same goes for using the flippers at the right moment!

Bombastic Banana

A level shaped like a banana. That's it. That’s the description. Go play it.

New unlockables:

Bowl Cut (wig) – A throwback to the medieval era. Bold. Round. Beautiful?

Last Straw (wig) – It's straw. Sort of. Just try it.

Plant (hat) – Embrace the spring vibes with some leafy flair growing right from your head!

3 new challenges are now available for unlocking the new cosmetics!

