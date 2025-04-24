Dear Contractors,

The wait is over! ExfilZone is going to have the first wipe update since the launch of Alpha last December. We appreciate the participation and engagement from the community. And we are especially thankful to your tolerance and feedback, helping us improve this brand new game mode in Alpha. With the end of the pre-wipe Beer Festival, we are officially bringing in the wipe update to you.

#1 New Deployment Zone: Resort









Welcome to Resort – a fresh urban combat environment designed for tactical showdowns, where players can engage in multi-layered combat from ground level to rooftops to underground tunnels. And 3 new bosses await your challenge at the Resort.



The introduction of air-drops will also enhance game experience through the high risky loots. Air-drops will be randomly available in the maps of Suburb, Dam, and the new Resort.

#2 Safe Container System



The new Safe Container System lets you secure items during raids. Items placed inside the container—including the container itself—will not be lost upon death. Safe containers will be acquired through missions.

However, we also try to ensure the motivation and essence of the extraction game. Keys, quest items and certain gears can not be placed in the containers.

#3 Updated Hideout







The Hideout has undergone a major overhaul to improve functionality. The weapon wall now supports not only weapons, but also armor, helmets, and backpacks, while the new Medical Storage Box and the Accessory Storage Box offer better item organization. The new Career Stat Page tracks your performance, giving you a clear record of your progress, achievements, and combat history.

#4 Smoother Store Experience







You can now buy related items with your purchase. You can also choose to send the items to your kiosk or have them available at the trader where you bought them. Magazine purchases have also been upgraded—ammo can now be selectively added when you shop.

#5 New Weapons







A full lineup of G3 rifles has been introduced, offering diverse builds from classic to tactical variants. The PSG-1 Designated Marksman Rifle also joins the arsenal, built for precision at long range. New attachments include Falcon scopes, and magazines, rails, drums for all G3 variants. These additions expand your loadout options going into different raids.

#6 Mission Expansion

The number of missions is increased from 96 to 150, over 50%. What’s more, new types of missions are introduced: taking photos, placing items or killing with specific loadouts. More challenges and more variety.

#7 Revamped Medical System







A new status, Deep Wound, causes ongoing health and hydration loss until properly treated. Suture devices, advanced bandages, and tiered painkillers offer more strategic healing options. Medical equipment now features durability displaced as battery level.

#8 Item Distribution Adjustments

The loot system has been expanded with over 40 new items. Once killed, scavs now also drop the gear they carry, including backpacks. The item spawn system has also been optimized.

#9 Female Characters



Two new female characters have been added, offering broader and more diverse options for players at the start.

Alongside the latest game updates, we’d like to introduce the ExfilZone Creators and the creator program behind them. These creators are an irreplaceable part of our community, helping us connect and engage with players. Be sure to check out the program guidelines—and don’t hesitate to encourage your favorite creators to join us!

https://forms.gle/GTov1i6a1g8NRupX9

With the wipe update, we’ll be running a series of community events soon, including giveaways and group photo challenges using the in-game camera. These initiatives are designed to enhance your experience and strengthen your connection with the community. We’re also open to fun and creative ideas, so feel free to share any event suggestions you think would be a great fit!

Thank you for being a part of our journey. This update wouldn’t mean anything without you. We’ve built this update for you, and we can’t wait to see how you experience it. As always, your feedback is incredibly valuable and has played a big role in shaping the game. With your continued support, we’ll keep refining and expanding ExfilZone. Let’s keep building something great together!

For detailed patch notes and more info, please visit our discord: https://discord.com/invite/contractorsshowdown

Thank you all!