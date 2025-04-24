 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18223484 Edited 24 April 2025 – 16:33:13 UTC by Wendy Share
New Additions:
.Added Chapter 4 to Story Mode.
.Added Challenge Theme Map 4.
.Enhanced graphics settings: Vegetation Quality, Terrain Quality, and Shading Quality options.

Optimizations:
.Updated the model for expanded item slots.
.Added level display to save file name formats.
.Increased the number of save slots to 10.

Bug Fixes:
.Fixed a bug where reloading was possible while crouching.
.Fixed a bug where aiming while standing was still allowed when an obstacle was above the head during crouching.
.Fixed an issue with incorrect gold rewards in Theme Map 3.

