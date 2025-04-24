 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18223428 Edited 24 April 2025 – 13:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1、Added a new boss at the church gate, along with adjustments to save points.
2、Adjusted attack speeds for multiple bosses and added attack wind-up animations to enhance the tactical feel of boss battles.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3453671
