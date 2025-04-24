1、Added a new boss at the church gate, along with adjustments to save points.
2、Adjusted attack speeds for multiple bosses and added attack wind-up animations to enhance the tactical feel of boss battles.
New April Update: New Boss and Attack Speed Adjustments for All Bosses
Update notes via Steam Community
