Added the possibility that special abilities can be enchantments or curses.

Added an effect base property check for different attack types so effects only show for certain attacks.

Added a new starting unit to the game, with all animations, icons, special ability, research, etc.

Improved: Troops in tents don't jump in and out at the start of a battle.

Improved overall target selection in fights for all units significantly.

Improved: Adjusted all animation controllers to prevent hit animations when attack, draw, or sheath animations are played.

Improved: Special attack is now a trigger instead of an integer, which is more reliable.

Improved: Squad UI height and width increased to show more information at once.

Improved: When selecting a tent and clicking on a squad, the squad UI is displayed so it can be, e.g., disbanded.

Fixed: Calculation of critical damage for melee and ranged hits and special abilities.

Fixed: Marketplace UI would not show the correct gold amount when opened for the first time.

Fixed: Towers would not shoot when they were available at game start.

Fixed a rare crash bug in forester behaviour.

Fixed a bug in calculating marketplace income for the resource tooltip.

Fixed a marketplace UI glitch where pressing the left or right button would cause the +/- to count up/down even though the button was no longer pressed.

Fixed: Player message history log UI – scroll content didn't have the correct size.

Fixed: Battle reports were empty after loading in the message history log; for now, there is at least some text indicating a battle occurred until full battle reports are saved.

Fixed a bug in the unit tooltip showing the wrong armour value.

Fixed a bug where buildings with ranged weapons would not shoot when the map was loaded for the first time.