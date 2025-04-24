 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18223376 Edited 24 April 2025 – 13:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added a new starting unit to the game, with all animations, icons, special ability, research, etc.

  • Added an effect base property check for different attack types so effects only show for certain attacks.

  • Added the possibility that special abilities can be enchantments or curses.

Improvements

  • Improved: Buff manager can now trigger special particle effects.

  • Improved: When selecting a tent and clicking on a squad, the squad UI is displayed so it can be, e.g., disbanded.

  • Improved: Squad UI height and width increased to show more information at once.

  • Improved: Special attack is now a trigger instead of an integer, which is more reliable.

  • Improved: Adjusted all animation controllers to prevent hit animations when attack, draw, or sheath animations are played.

  • Improved: Reworked animation timings in all animation controllers.

  • Improved several unit descriptions.

  • Improved overall target selection in fights for all units significantly.

  • Improved: Troops in tents don't jump in and out at the start of a battle.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed: Calculation of critical damage for melee and ranged hits and special abilities.

  • Fixed: Marketplace UI would not show the correct gold amount when opened for the first time.

  • Fixed: Towers would not shoot when they were available at game start.

  • Fixed a rare crash bug in forester behaviour.

  • Fixed a bug in calculating marketplace income for the resource tooltip.

  • Fixed a marketplace UI glitch where pressing the left or right button would cause the +/- to count up/down even though the button was no longer pressed.

  • Fixed: Player message history log UI – scroll content didn't have the correct size.

  • Fixed: Battle reports were empty after loading in the message history log; for now, there is at least some text indicating a battle occurred until full battle reports are saved.

  • Fixed a bug in the unit tooltip showing the wrong armour value.

  • Fixed a bug where buildings with ranged weapons would not shoot when the map was loaded for the first time.

  • Fixed a bug where units would attack NPC buildings and treat loot objects as attack targets.

Changed files in this update

