Additions
Added a new starting unit to the game, with all animations, icons, special ability, research, etc.
Added an effect base property check for different attack types so effects only show for certain attacks.
Added the possibility that special abilities can be enchantments or curses.
Improvements
Improved: Buff manager can now trigger special particle effects.
Improved: When selecting a tent and clicking on a squad, the squad UI is displayed so it can be, e.g., disbanded.
Improved: Squad UI height and width increased to show more information at once.
Improved: Special attack is now a trigger instead of an integer, which is more reliable.
Improved: Adjusted all animation controllers to prevent hit animations when attack, draw, or sheath animations are played.
Improved: Reworked animation timings in all animation controllers.
Improved several unit descriptions.
Improved overall target selection in fights for all units significantly.
Improved: Troops in tents don't jump in and out at the start of a battle.
Bugfixes
Fixed: Calculation of critical damage for melee and ranged hits and special abilities.
Fixed: Marketplace UI would not show the correct gold amount when opened for the first time.
Fixed: Towers would not shoot when they were available at game start.
Fixed a rare crash bug in forester behaviour.
Fixed a bug in calculating marketplace income for the resource tooltip.
Fixed a marketplace UI glitch where pressing the left or right button would cause the +/- to count up/down even though the button was no longer pressed.
Fixed: Player message history log UI – scroll content didn't have the correct size.
Fixed: Battle reports were empty after loading in the message history log; for now, there is at least some text indicating a battle occurred until full battle reports are saved.
Fixed a bug in the unit tooltip showing the wrong armour value.
Fixed a bug where buildings with ranged weapons would not shoot when the map was loaded for the first time.
Fixed a bug where units would attack NPC buildings and treat loot objects as attack targets.
