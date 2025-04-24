

A new location with unique traits and atmosphere, new weapons and attachments, numerous changes and features - all await you in our latest and greatest (definitely biggest) update to date.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This update is not compatible with any previous saves! To experience all the changes, please start a new game, but beta testers will be able to transfer their saves from Betas 2 and 3 (not 1).

KNOWN ISSUES

The first launch after the update might be confusing, as shader compilation will take place during loading, but there won’t be any image visible in the headset. This is normal – the process just isn’t properly reflected in the UI yet.

Foregrips may temporarily stop working after a saveload or transition between locations. Detach and reattach them to restore functionality.

The reticle inside the Sight Magnifier is there by mistake and will be removed in an upcoming patch.

In Co-op, the client may still hear the host's microphone after transitioning to a different location, even if the host's mic volume is set to 0%. Workaround: fully disable voice chat (Settings -> Audio -> Voice Chat [Off]) and/or mute your teammate’s microphone on the Team tab in the pause menu.

KEY FEATURES

Player Body Improvements

We added a new option for the player's body behavior when the player tilts their head – in the style of ITR1. The setting has been renamed to Body View and moved from the Gameplay to the Controls section in Settings. We also increased the accuracy of automatic height calibration. The player’s character has been made slightly shorter by default and the hands are now slightly smaller. Slightly adjusted the camera position relative to the body for improved comfort, and tuned the grip mechanics for all climbable objects for improved climbing comfort and ease of use. Physical crouching has also been improved: you can now crouch much lower and even lie down. For better visibility when crouching very low, the player's body becomes transparent so it doesn't block the view.

Customizable Chest Rigs, Armor Vests, and Backpacks

The weapon and item placement system got a complete overhaul – now, you’re able to not only use pre-configured Chest Rigs and Armor Vests but also reconfigure them and even create your own setup from scratch. You have near-complete control over which pouches and holsters you need, where and at what angle they will be placed, allowing you to fully customize your Chest Rigs, Plate Carriers, and Backpacks to fit your playstyle. All items in the game have received updated internal capacity parameters and their impact on the capacity of containers they are placed in, aligning with our current vision for the loadout system and its customization.

Now, your overall loadout is determined only by the Loadout Points of the Helmet, Rig or Vest, Backpack you're wearing, and the weapon in your hands. It is also affected by the attachments on your Helmet and weapon. The heavier they are, the slower you move – regardless of how much is stored in your Backpack, Chest Rig, or Vest (each of them has their own compatibility and capacity limits). Loadout parameters have been completely rebalanced for all weapons and gear. With these changes, the lighter your equipment, the heavier and bulkier weapons you can handle without being overloaded, and vice versa. Please note that Loadout Points do not represent weight but rather a synthetic parameter combining weight, size, and ease of use.

New Guns and Attachments

New weapons have been added, each with multiple variations: the Fort-17 pistol, the SVD sniper rifle along with its silencer, and the G36 rifle, which comes with a unique set of attachments (muzzle brake, rail, handle with scope, short rail, and a Reflex Sight for it). Foregrips have been reworked into standalone attachments, and two versions of vertical and angled grips have been added, each available in three colors. Also added another variant of the Rail with Dovetail Mount, the Riser Rail attachment (allowing sights to be mounted higher than the base rail), and the Sight Magnifier, compatible with various sight types.

Introducing a new massive location, with the working title Pechorsk Outskirts! This is a comparatively late-game area, making it more challenging than previous locations, with new conditions, dangers, and trials awaiting all Explorers. Proper preparation, equipment, weapons, and supplies are essential before venturing in. In its current implementation, access to the new location is unlocked through the Top Priority Mission: Distorted Sample Delivery.

New Progression & Balance

The in-game progression has been completely reworked. Missions, loot, enemies, anomalies, and access to weapons and equipment have all been adjusted to ensure a gradual difficulty curve and progression, with the introduction of the new large location. The maximum Security Level has been increased to 4, with some equipment and weapons now unlocking only upon reaching it. With the addition of a new late-game location, the Forest location has been made less dangerous and difficult, as it was originally intended to be. The number and difficulty of enemies there have been reduced.

The anomaly distribution across all Radius locations has been reworked. Some anomaly clusters have been removed, others have been modified or completely redesigned, and new cluster variations have been added. Enemy distribution across all Radius locations has been completely reworked in terms of both numbers and difficulty. New enemy placement variants have been added, taking into account their updated behavior, including ambush tactics. Loot across all Radius locations has been reworked. With the new progression system, loot distribution between locations is now more distinct. Additionally, numerous small adjustments have been made following the "fewer containers, more loot in natural environment" approach.

New and Improved Radius Entities

Added a new variant of the Fragment monster – with an explosive core, and a new variation of the Creep monster – a hunter version. Mimics with shotguns now operate at closer range, shooting and reloading while walking. The visuals of Mimics have been refined to make them more sinister and grim: glowing jaws have been removed and the death visual effects have been changed. A new variation of the Hedgehog Anomaly has been added for nature locations. The appearance of the Distortion Zones has been altered to make them less bright and more ominous.

Proximity Voice Chat in Co-op

Please note that it's a beta version and the chat may not be very stable. We want to start playtesting it as early as possible to check its real performance at scale. Your feedback would be of great help to us!

Enhanced Visuals of the Radius Locations

We improved the atmosphere for day/night cycle in the Pechorsk Anomaly locations: overall palette, sky, fog, new trees, and more. Plus, new ash structures have been added to the Pechorsk Anomaly locations.

MAJOR CHANGES

[Tutorial] Updated tutorial sections to reflect all gameplay changes.

[Player] Refactored the item grip system to optimize its functionality and simplify its future development. These changes should be seamless and not noticeable to the player.

[Weapons] Added two side rails to the handguard of the Modified AKS-74U.

[Weapons] Improved the gunfire sounds for all weapons.

[Gear] Adjusted the settings, restrictions, and parameters of Vests and Armor Plates.

[Gear] Rebalanced ballistic helmets.

[Gear] Added Cartridge Belts for 4, 6, 8 and 12 cartridges, compatible with Chest Rigs, Vests and Backpacks.

[Gear] The Anti-Distortion Headgear is now breakable.

[Gear] Adjusted the flashlight position on the Chest Rig.

[Facility] Adjusted the heights of work surfaces and floors at the Facility to ensure that it remains comfortable after the change in the player’s height.

[Facility] Added details and signs of habitation to all premises at the Facility to make it feel more authentic and lived-in.

[Facility] Added flashlights to the helmets on the mannequins with gear setups in the Supply Depot.

[Facility] You can turn off the music in the Supply Depot by hitting the button on the computer screen.

[Facility] Separated the checkers and backgammon tables and moved them to the second floor above the Armory.

[Radius Locations] Distortion Zones are now present in all locations from the start, but venturing inside them without proper protection is still risky. The total number of zones has been reduced, but the remaining ones are now larger. Visibility range within a Distortion Zone has been doubled – for both the player and the enemies inside it. Each zone now contains valuable artifacts or other valuable loot.

[Radius Locations] Added day and night ambiences and ambient sounds for natural zones, including forests, swamps, and water bodies, with dynamic wind, foliage rustling, and other environmental effects.

[Enemies] Added new Mimic voice lines (still using placeholder recordings) and monster sounds, made the voice lines louder and more fitting for the situations.

[Enemies] Adjusted health and slightly increased the damage for some Mimics.

[Co-op] Refactored the way firearms work in Co-op. This should resolve all major issues related to their use for both the host and the client.

[Co-op] Refactored weapon cleaning in Co-op.

[UI] Made a number of improvements to the UI, including new buttons and sounds, and adjustments to the size and display of some elements.

[UI] Added key information and usage instructions to Item Info windows, allowing players to easily access action guidance on specific items by holding B/Y while holding the item.

[UI] Updated the hint display system in the Main Menu: hints now appear on hover over the question mark icon instead of requiring a click.

MAIN FIXES

[Tutorial] Tutorial windows no longer stop appearing after the initial preferred controls setup.

[Settings] Fixed an issue with enemy spawns when the 'No Enemies' setting is applied.

[Settings] The option to disable tracer trails for the player’s shots works correctly again.

[Player] The items you hold no longer offset when your wrist moves.

[Weapons] The PP-19 Bizon can no longer be used with the pistol silencer, but it is now compatible with the AK silencer.

[Weapons] Visual effects for all Muzzle Brakes are now displayed correctly.

[Weapons] The IZh-27 info now correctly displays the number and type of loaded cartridges. The cartridge colors have been fixed, too.

[Weapons] Pistols reload sound effects no longer play after any transition.

[Weapons] The sound of closing slider on M4A1 now plays correctly and gunstock textures no longer have issues.

[Weapons] The safety on the GSh-18 now moves together with the trigger, as it should.

[Gear] The image no longer freezes in the optical sight when using it for the first time after mounting it on a weapon.

[Gear] The backpack loadout indicator now displays correct values from all angles.

[Gear] The Anti-Distortion Headgear sounds will no longer play when the Combat Helmet is put on.

[Gear] Fixed cigarette interaction issues: clients can now light and grab cigarettes from their mouth after transitions, and cigarettes can no longer be placed in item slots.

[Facility] The Facility gates and doors no longer close, and the transition menu no longer disappears if you stop moving in front of them.

[Facility] Attachments no longer require overly precise aiming to trigger the item info popup at the Supply Depot.

[Facility] The pointer and highlighting now work correctly in the Supply Depot.

[Missions] Anomalies no longer block the path to the target item in the first Top Priority Mission.

[Missions] Items no longer disappear from the Terminal after a saveload made during the mission completion.

[Radius Locations] Made various environmental tweaks and bug fixes, including collision adjustments, visual improvements, and updates to object positioning.

[Radius Locations] Mimics can no longer go through walls around the Sanatorium in the Forest.

[Anomalies] Hedgehog Anomaly now has a proper damage range.

[Anomalies] Teleport Anomalies no longer have visual issues.

[Co-op] The host no longer hears endless gunfire SFX after the client fires any weapon in Full Auto mode.

[Co-op] The client no longer dies after reconnecting if they had already died before.

[Co-op] Tide timing is no longer desynced between host and client when the host is asleep in bed and the client isn’t on the server.

[Co-op] Player position no longer shifts after a saveload, preventing getting stuck in the walls.

[Co-op] Items stored in pouches, Chest Rigs and Vests no longer duplicate after the player’s death.

[UI] Info windows no longer become distorted when inside the Distortion Zones.

[UI] Fixed the incorrect display of defense parameters in damaged helmets.

[UI] The Load button is no longer displayed in the Main Menu when there are no save files.

[UI] The Item Info window in the shop now always appears correctly and disappears without delay.

[Index] Player’s fingers are now tracked correctly when using Valve Index controllers.

BETA 3 FIXES

[Balance] Reduced the number of enemies in the new location.

[Weapons] The collision of the Rifle Scope for the SKS now works correctly.

[Weapons] The Vertical Foregrip no longer stops working when attached to the weapon via multiple rails.

[Weapons] The cleaning oil is now applied to all parts of the AKS-74U, so it can be fully repaired.

[Weapons] The change of two-handed grips now works correctly on handguns with Vertical Foregrips.

[Weapons] Weapon collision in a holster attached to the Backpack is now always disabled when you wear the Backpack.

[Gear] Items inside an unequipped Backpack no longer regain collision as a result.

[Gear] Chest Rig or Vest no longer jitter if an item placed into the Drop Pouch touches them.

[Gear] The change in Vests’ and Rigs’ capacity during and after attaching pouches is now displayed correctly.

[Gear] 9x18 ammo boxes are no longer invisible at long distances when View Distance is set to Low.

[Gear] The pack of crackers no longer shrinks in size when not held in hand.

[Facility] Refined the items placement in the Supply Depot.

[Radius Locations] The floating clothing hangers no longer block the entrance into one of the houses on the Peninsula location.

[Radius Locations] Improved the appearance of ash piles at low graphics settings.

[Radius Locations] The table collision now works correctly on all locations.

[Co-op] The client now can change the magnification level of the Variable Magnification Rifle Scope.

[Co-op] Vertical Foregrips no longer stop working for the client shortly after being attached to the weapon.

[Co-op] Host's interaction with the Terminal UI is now correctly displayed for the client.

[Co-op] Microphone Volume now adjusts only the player's microphone volume, not that of others.

