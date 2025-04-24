Hello Commander,

Good news, update time.

For this big update, we had a lot of help from volunteers and here is what is new:

Bug fixes, usually bugs that were hidden and hard to reproduce, we finally managed to execute the ones we found.

More balance Adjustments. Fine tuning.

Chinese text localization,

Credit goes to:

MILK.FOR.FREE:

各位玩家大家好，

我是系列汉化者升雾代课老湿，很高兴此次语言类更新顺利地与大家见面了，希望在此次更新后各位能更好地体验游戏，我已经尽我所能地反复校对了这一部的翻译，哼哼，一切问题已经被我扼杀在摇篮中！（如果还是有问题那可真是闹麻了aaaaaaaaaa）如果你在游戏过程中找到了你并不满意的地方，或者某部分仍为英文的bug，欢迎在这里留言，方便我第一时间修复它们。

感谢各位对此次更新的耐心等待，以及对系列游戏与工作室的支持与喜爱。

期待在未来的作品与更新中与大家再见！

Spanish text localization

Credit goes to:

Frank Rives

Vox Sapiens

Credit goes to:

Gustavo Dardés

Dylan Válido

Alejandro Bono

Javier Gómez

René Sagastume

Santiago Florentín

Jorge Riveros

Franco Ferrelli

We hope you still have fun with our game on rainy days.

Regards,

Cristi P. - 16 BIT NIGHTS