 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Major 24 April 2025 Build 18223330 Edited 24 April 2025 – 15:46:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Commander,

Good news, update time.

For this big update, we had a lot of help from volunteers and here is what is new:

  • Bug fixes, usually bugs that were hidden and hard to reproduce, we finally managed to execute the ones we found.
  • More balance Adjustments. Fine tuning.
  • Chinese text localization,
    Credit goes to:
    MILK.FOR.FREE:

各位玩家大家好，
我是系列汉化者升雾代课老湿，很高兴此次语言类更新顺利地与大家见面了，希望在此次更新后各位能更好地体验游戏，我已经尽我所能地反复校对了这一部的翻译，哼哼，一切问题已经被我扼杀在摇篮中！（如果还是有问题那可真是闹麻了aaaaaaaaaa）如果你在游戏过程中找到了你并不满意的地方，或者某部分仍为英文的bug，欢迎在这里留言，方便我第一时间修复它们。
感谢各位对此次更新的耐心等待，以及对系列游戏与工作室的支持与喜爱。
期待在未来的作品与更新中与大家再见！

  • Spanish text localization
    Credit goes to:
    Frank Rives
    Vox Sapiens
  • Voice acting localization for the Spanish version.
    Credit goes to:
    Gustavo Dardés
    Dylan Válido
    Alejandro Bono
    Javier Gómez
    René Sagastume
    Dylan Valido
    Santiago Florentín
    Jorge Riveros
    Santiago Florentín
    Franco Ferrelli

We hope you still have fun with our game on rainy days.

Regards,
Cristi P. - 16 BIT NIGHTS

Changed files in this update

Depot 3015621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link