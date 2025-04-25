 Skip to content

25 April 2025 Build 18223272 Edited 25 April 2025 – 06:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone !
Here’s a small update with a few bug fixes and improvements to job management in Idle Together:

🪲 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a final animation bug where some NPCs could appear frozen while trying to move.

  • The Forester now correctly plays their replanting animation, even when they have only one sapling left in inventory.

  • Fixed a display issue in the click-jobs menu where the amount of resources collected per click could show incorrectly in certain languages.

⚙️ Improvements

  • Added a maximum job slot counter to the management menu.

  • The management menu now properly updates when a job is lost or a work building is destroyed.

Thanks again for all your feedback and support ! 💚
Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3468431
Linux Depot 3468433
