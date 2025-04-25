Hey everyone !

Here’s a small update with a few bug fixes and improvements to job management in Idle Together:

🪲 Bug Fixes

Fixed a final animation bug where some NPCs could appear frozen while trying to move.

The Forester now correctly plays their replanting animation, even when they have only one sapling left in inventory.

Fixed a display issue in the click-jobs menu where the amount of resources collected per click could show incorrectly in certain languages.

⚙️ Improvements

Added a maximum job slot counter to the management menu.

The management menu now properly updates when a job is lost or a work building is destroyed.

Thanks again for all your feedback and support ! 💚

Feel free to leave a review or come hang out on our community Discord !