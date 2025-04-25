Hey everyone !
Here’s a small update with a few bug fixes and improvements to job management in Idle Together:
🪲 Bug Fixes
-
Fixed a final animation bug where some NPCs could appear frozen while trying to move.
-
The Forester now correctly plays their replanting animation, even when they have only one sapling left in inventory.
-
Fixed a display issue in the click-jobs menu where the amount of resources collected per click could show incorrectly in certain languages.
⚙️ Improvements
-
Added a maximum job slot counter to the management menu.
-
The management menu now properly updates when a job is lost or a work building is destroyed.
Thanks again for all your feedback and support ! 💚
