Hello!

Fixed a glitch that caused technologies in preproduction to display strangely if you have a large number of available options.

Fixed a few issues that could cause 5 and 10 year contracts to be unavailable after the upgrade or, conversely, to be available without the upgrade.

Fixed a bug that could cause softlock on the Surveillance or Protection results popups.

Fixed an issue that caused freshly generated characters to reuse the same portraits.