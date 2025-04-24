 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18223183
Hello!

  • Fixed a glitch that caused technologies in preproduction to display strangely if you have a large number of available options.

  • Fixed a few issues that could cause 5 and 10 year contracts to be unavailable after the upgrade or, conversely, to be available without the upgrade.

  • Fixed a bug that could cause softlock on the Surveillance or Protection results popups.

  • Fixed an issue that caused freshly generated characters to reuse the same portraits.

  • Fixed weird percentage indication on the negotiation screen.

