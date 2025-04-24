 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18223097 Edited 24 April 2025 – 14:26:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • I added music to the maps that previously did not have it.
  • Bears have been added to the original map, but don't get too close to them.
  • The village or city in the north has been redesigned to allow players to sneak into it more easily after evading the dangerous creatures. However, danger still lurks in the corners.
  • There is a way to obtain the treasure, but players will need to figure it out on their own.
  • I fixed some bugs.
  • The game save option has been restored.

